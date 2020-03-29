Oliver, Joe L. 99, Life-long Salesman: Retail, Insurance, Real Estate. Optimist. Member of the Cherokee Nation and Veteran of WWII, Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather. Survived by his wife of 77 years, Helen; 3 children; Joe L. Jr. (Larry), Russell, Carmen Bell; 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harry Hynes Hospice and Pine Valley Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020