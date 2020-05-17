OLPE-Minor, Joe R. died Wednesday, May 13, at his home in Olpe, Kansas, with wife and children, following a prolonged illness. He was 93. Joe was born July 10, 1926, in Miami, Oklahoma, son of Nelson and Minnie Mae Minor. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on ships in both World War II and the Korean War. He met his wife while stationed near Chicago. They were married Aug. 19, 1953, in Ramona's hometown of Balfour, North Dakota. He was a union electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 661 in Hutchinson. In 1965, he went to work at the Dolly Madison Bakery construction site in Emporia, Kansas. He stayed on in Maintenance, eventually becoming the Plant Engineer during his 20-year career. He is a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. He is survived by his wife Ramona Minor; his son Les Minor and his wife Patsy, from Texarkana, Texas; his daughters Lori Minor and Vicki Minor, both from Wichita, Kansas; his sister Marian Cromley from Falls Church, Virginia; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No memorial services are planned because of the pandemic. Arrangements were made through Roberts-Blue-Barnett in Emporia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1632, Emporia, KS 66801, or Southern Lyon County Veterans Memorial c/o Olpe State Bank, 202 W. Westphalia St. Olpe, KS 66865



