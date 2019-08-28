Joe Tran

Tran, Joe Age 43, loving husband, father, son, brother, and owner and operator of J. Tran Consulting, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, August 28, with Recitation of the Rosary starting at 7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Visitation 1-5 pm Thursday, August 29, Smith Mortuary, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm, St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, August 30, St. Mary Catholic Church. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Shannon; son, Noah Brooks; daughter, Reagan Tran; parents, Paul and Lien Tran; brothers, Binh Tran (Thanh) and Minh Tran (Sarah); sister, Lisa Pham (Tan); mother-in-law, Becky Slater; 9 nephews, 7 nieces and 2 great-nephews. A memorial has been established with Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th St. North, Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
