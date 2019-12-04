Shaver, Joel F. 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 27, 2019. Joel was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, he never met a stranger and was a good friend to so many people. His hand was always out to help anyone in need. He spent most of his life working at NCR as a engineer, since his retirement on July 15, 2019 his sole focus has been to take care of his parents which he did daily up until his passing. He enriched the lives of everyone he met and is to be admired. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Pattye Shaver; daughter, Odessa Middlebrook; and grandson, Drew Middlebrook. Preceded in death by his brother, Jan; and step son, Eric. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, both held at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center, 100 S. Cedar, Valley Center, KS 67147. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of the Plains.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019