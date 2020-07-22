Fulgham, Joel "Joe" 89, passed away on July 19, 2020. Joe was born in Utica, Mississippi to Joel and Allie Fulgham. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jessie, his sisters Yancy and Ruby and brother E.C. He is survived by his brother, Milton "Peck," his son Craig (Paula), his grandson Brian (Jennifer), his granddaughter Lisa Roberts (Kelly), and great-grandchildren Ethan, Liam, Lawson, and Chloe. Joe served 5 years in the Air Force before joining Boeing where he spent 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend and companion LaDonna, as well as gardening, and woodworking. He also loved family time at Table Rock Lake and WSU Basketball. He held season tickets for over 50 years! Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Baker Funeral Home, 100 S Cedar Ave Valley Center, KS 67147. Service will be Friday July 24th at 10:00 am, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple. Masks will be required. Memorial donations can be made to Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita KS 67209 or the "Joe Fulgham Memorial Fund" for WSU Basketball c/o WSU Foundation 1845 Fairmont Campus Box 2, Wichita KS 67260.