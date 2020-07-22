1/1
Joel "Joe" Fulgham
Fulgham, Joel "Joe" 89, passed away on July 19, 2020. Joe was born in Utica, Mississippi to Joel and Allie Fulgham. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jessie, his sisters Yancy and Ruby and brother E.C. He is survived by his brother, Milton "Peck," his son Craig (Paula), his grandson Brian (Jennifer), his granddaughter Lisa Roberts (Kelly), and great-grandchildren Ethan, Liam, Lawson, and Chloe. Joe served 5 years in the Air Force before joining Boeing where he spent 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend and companion LaDonna, as well as gardening, and woodworking. He also loved family time at Table Rock Lake and WSU Basketball. He held season tickets for over 50 years! Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Baker Funeral Home, 100 S Cedar Ave Valley Center, KS 67147. Service will be Friday July 24th at 10:00 am, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple. Masks will be required. Memorial donations can be made to Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita KS 67209 or the "Joe Fulgham Memorial Fund" for WSU Basketball c/o WSU Foundation 1845 Fairmont Campus Box 2, Wichita KS 67260.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Central Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Rest Joel, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
July 22, 2020
Once when my car was stranded north of Wichita on Highway 35 midwinter not far from the Flint Hills Uncle Joe came out on the rescue. It was a cold, clear night. As we headed south a meteor blazed across the sky and illuminated the horizon. It was a great moment together - with one who was always capable and at the ready (with a vehicle well maintained). Each Thanksgiving I looked forward to the corn he grew which Aunt Jessie cooked. Much love to you both ... Memory eternal.
Kirk Allison
Family
