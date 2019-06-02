Beard, Johanna Johanna M. (Pool) Beard, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019. She was 58 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Joyce Pool. She is survived by her father, John M. Pool, brothers, Michael (Susan) Pool, Mark (Renee) Pool of Wichita, Jim (Rebecca) Pool of Ackworth, GA, eight nieces and nephews, their spouses and families as well as countless friends. Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd. Full obituary and memorial information at www.jmbeard.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019