Cassell, John A. known by everybody as "JACK" was born in Great Bend, KS on September 12, 1943 to Donald and Jane (Bandy) Cassell. He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1961, and from Wichita State University with a Business degree in 1967. He married Joyce Stahl in 1967 and they made their home in Wichita. He worked for Cessna Aircraft before and after his tour of active duty with the Army National Guard. After leaving Cessna he worked in accounting positions before settling into insurance sales at the encouragement of a friend. He never regretted that decision and later owned insurance agencies in Wichita and Emporia. He sold his agencies in 2011 and went into semi-retirement, maintaining contact with his loyal customers through Signature Select & IMA Insurance. He went into full retirement in 2019. He loved landscaping and left a wonderful legacy in his yard for his family and friends to enjoy. Jack always had a welcoming smile and encouragement for those around him. Jack had a strong relationship with the Lord and was actively involved in volunteer ministry with his church family at Central Community Church. He passed into the arms of His Heavenly Father on April 18, 2020. He will be missed by his family and friends! He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Joyce; daughter Heather (Randall) Wood; son Matthew (Bettina) Cassell; brother Mark (Rosie) Cassell; grandsons Carson Cassell, Zachary Wood and Colton Cassell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established at Central Community Church Music Ministry, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Reliance Community Church Building Fund, 11910 W. Pawnee, Wichita, KS 67215. Share condolences at www.Cozine Memorial.com Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020