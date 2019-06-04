Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Potucek III. View Sign Service Information Wellington - Wellington 704 N Washington Wellington , KS 67152 (620)-326-2222 Send Flowers Notice

Potucek, John A. III 51, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center due to complications following open heart surgery earlier in the week. John was surrounded by loving family and special friends. John was born on March 29, 1968, at Loring Air Force Base Hospital, Limestone, Maine. He attended public schools in Wellington, KS and the University of Kansas, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity. He later graduated from the Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute in Rhode Island. Although a gifted artist his first love was working the galleys of the fine restaurants of Kansas City, Cape Cod, the Miami Area, and Key Largo. His culinary journey began at the Slate Creek Depot in Wellington in the late 1970's. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue Hamilton Potucek. He is survived by his beloved companion and sweetheart of seventeen years, Doris Griffin, of Overland Park, KS; father Jack Potucek of Wellington, KS; sister Jessica Royer and niece Dianna Royer of Lees Summit, MO; aunt JoLe Hudson and husband Jim of Halstead, KS; aunt Jeanne Potucek of Salt Lake City, UT; an uncle, Dr. Jess M. Hamilton and his wife LeeAnn of Lake Lotawana, MO, and many cousins and extended family. John's infectious laugh and sometimes irreverent sense of humor will be missed by his many friends and acquaintances that enjoyed their interaction with him during his lifetime and culinary career. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, specific time and location to be announced. A Memorial has been established with the Cowley College Foundation in John's name, the fund to be used to further the education of students pursuing a culinary career or advancing their study of the arts. Contributions to the fund can be made payable to Cowley College Foundation and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home, 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visits

