AUGUSTA-Schilling, John A. Sr. 81, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Waterville, Ks., worked at Cudahy, Safeway & Farmland Meat Packing of Wichita, until Valley Center USD 262 and retired 2008. Survived by wife Patricia, son John Jr. & daughter, Sheila; grandchildren John III & Christopher Schilling, Isabel and Samuel Kreutner, and great-granddaughter Lauren Schilling. Services 10 a.m., Thursday, September 5, at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Graveside following at Valley Center Memorial Cemetery. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
