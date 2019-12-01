Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. "Sonny" VenJohn Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MT. HOPE-VenJohn, John A. "Sonny" Jr. 87, died Friday, November 29, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andale. All are invited to a luncheon at the parish hall following the interment. Sonny was born June 24, 1932, in Andale, Kansas. He was raised on a farm north of Andale along with his sisters, Helen and Irene, and cousin, Buddy. He farmed the land he loved, and for a time he ran a dairy, providing door to door milk. Sonny held many jobs to help raise his family of six, which ranged from television repair to custodian at Andale schools. The job he loved most was being a husband, father, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather to 14. Those who knew him enjoyed his quick wit and warm personality. He was recognized as the "Administrator of Mischief" at Mt. Hope Nursing Center during his stay there. Sonny was preceded in death by parents, Anna and John VenJohn, Sr.; wife, Helen; stillborn daughter, Elizabeth VenJohn; sisters, Helen Engelbrecht, Irene VenJohn; cousin, Buddy Betzen. Survivors: daughters, Denise Veith (Tony), Diane Stolz (Tom); sons, Don, Doug (Rose), Dallas (JJ) and Dwight "DD" (Uldene); special friend, Marge Bugner, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the donor's choosing. Downing & Lahey West. Online tributes via

