John Abboud
1931 - 2020
John Abboud
September 24, 1931 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - John C. Abboud, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Robert Dole Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. John was born September 24, 1931 in Foraker, Oklahoma to Goldie and J.E. Abboud. He grew up in Prue, Oklahoma and graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1949. He attended Oklahoma State University, majoring in agriculture, was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity and graduated in 1956. He married his college sweetheart, Laveta, in 1955. They enjoyed sixty-five years of marriage. John served in the Korean war from 1953 to 1955. He retired from farming and ranching in 1987, but never retired from B.S. He is survived by his wife of the home, nine nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Memorial services will be held in Wichita at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 7404 Killarney Place, on Thursday, October 15 at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the St. Stephens Episcopal Endowment fund.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
01:30 PM
St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
October 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
