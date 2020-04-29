EUREKA-Guthrie, John Alan 86, US Army veteran, died, April 25, 2020. He was born near Neola to John H. and Minnie (Black) Guthrie on Feb. 15, 1934. His siblings were Norma, Richard, Robert, Kenneth and Keith. He graduated from Stafford High and Santa Monica City College. John served his country in Korea as an 8th Army ordinance artillery mechanic at 30th Ord. H.M. Co. He was a retired jig and fixture builder for Douglas Missile and Space Division in Santa Monica and at Cessna in Wichita, he also did contract work for H.L. YOH Co. In his lifetime he donated over 10 gallons of blood. Since 1990 he had a cow/calf operation to occupy his time. It was John's wish to be cremated, there will be no service at this time. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.

