Marshall, John Albert passed away on April 10, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was born on october 10, 1928 in Stonington, Colorado to Leroy and Clay Marshall and Capitola (Jones) Hayes (preceded in death). John has 9 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by 4 brothers and a sister. John is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary E. (Korf) Marshall whom he was married to for 71 yrs. John and Mary have 5 children, Mary E. Mashaney (preceded in death), John Jr., Dean (Betty), Marvin (Shirley) and Patsy Marshall. John has 25 grandkids, 65 great-grandkids, and 22 great-great-grandkids. Viewing will be held at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central STE 201, Wichita, KS 67208 Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 am at Douglas Avenue Assembly of God, 4501 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67212.

