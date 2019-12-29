Smith, John Albin On Dec. 19, 2019, Army Veteran John Albin Smith passed away. He was preceded in death by parents, Percy and Lorene (Symes) Smith, Lincolnville, wife Gayle (Turner). Survived by brother Phil (Melissa) Lincolnville, daughter Lori (Michael) Harvey Halstead, son Ben (Shelbye) Wichita, grandsons, Ethan, Jared, Trevor and Connor. Retired heavy equipment mechanic from Nowak Const. A Celebration of life will be Thursday, Jan. 2nd 10:00 am at Pathway Church Westlink, 2001 N. Maize Rd.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019