1/1
John Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Alexander
September 17, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - John Alexander, age 76, ret. production supervisor for Cessna, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Tuesday, September 22, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, 10am, Wednesday, September 23, at First Baptist Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Tiney and Sarah (Collins) Alexander; siblings, Ray Alexander, Leona Bell, Leta Morgan. Survived by wife, Tonya; sons, John (Tami) Alexander, Jr. of Wichita, Casey Alexander of Haysville; siblings, Merla Alexander of McKinney, TX, Leslie (Wilma Jean) Alexander and Norman (Glenna) Alexander all of Leesburg, FL, Ruth (Gerald) Hoepfinger of Alamo, TX; 3 grandchildren. Memorials: First Baptist Church, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060 and Home Health & Hospice, 7607 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. www.shinklemortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved