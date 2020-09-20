John Alexander
September 17, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - John Alexander, age 76, ret. production supervisor for Cessna, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Tuesday, September 22, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, 10am, Wednesday, September 23, at First Baptist Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Tiney and Sarah (Collins) Alexander; siblings, Ray Alexander, Leona Bell, Leta Morgan. Survived by wife, Tonya; sons, John (Tami) Alexander, Jr. of Wichita, Casey Alexander of Haysville; siblings, Merla Alexander of McKinney, TX, Leslie (Wilma Jean) Alexander and Norman (Glenna) Alexander all of Leesburg, FL, Ruth (Gerald) Hoepfinger of Alamo, TX; 3 grandchildren. Memorials: First Baptist Church, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060 and Home Health & Hospice, 7607 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. www.shinklemortuary.com
