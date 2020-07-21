1/1
John Anthony Hoelker
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Hoelker, John Anthony 95, died July 18, 2020. John was born May 11, 1925 to parents Antone and Mary (Raab) Hoelker in Chickasha, Oklahoma. John, an Army veteran, World War II vet, and ingenious machinist worked as a Tool and Dye Designer and Builder until he retired from Boeing in 1991. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, whose sense of humor, positive and loving attitude will be missed by his loved ones. He was a life long devoted Roman Catholic, parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church since 1965, and a 3rd Order Lay Carmelite. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; and siblings, Vera Schirf, Dorthy Hand, Leroy Hoelker and Bob Hoelker. John is survived by his children Patrick, Don (Joetta), Debbie, (Joe), Cecilia, Tim (Denise), Bonnie, Carol (Tim), and Sherry; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020; funeral service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, both at St. Jude Catholic Church located at 3030 Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. A memorial has been established with Birthline, 339 N. Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67203.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
Rest John, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. WWII.
Harry Simpson
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
