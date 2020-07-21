Hoelker, John Anthony 95, died July 18, 2020. John was born May 11, 1925 to parents Antone and Mary (Raab) Hoelker in Chickasha, Oklahoma. John, an Army veteran, World War II vet, and ingenious machinist worked as a Tool and Dye Designer and Builder until he retired from Boeing in 1991. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, whose sense of humor, positive and loving attitude will be missed by his loved ones. He was a life long devoted Roman Catholic, parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church since 1965, and a 3rd Order Lay Carmelite. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; and siblings, Vera Schirf, Dorthy Hand, Leroy Hoelker and Bob Hoelker. John is survived by his children Patrick, Don (Joetta), Debbie, (Joe), Cecilia, Tim (Denise), Bonnie, Carol (Tim), and Sherry; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020; funeral service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, both at St. Jude Catholic Church located at 3030 Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. A memorial has been established with Birthline, 339 N. Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67203.



