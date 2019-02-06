Bagley, Dr. John 94, passed away on January 29, 2019, after a valiant battle with pneumonia. John was accustomed to battles, he was a naval veteran of the Korean War and continued to serve his country in the naval reserves, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. John's energy and thirst for education led him first to a pharmacy degree in 1950, and eventually to a career as a dentist beginning in 1958. John actively practiced and pursued continuing education in both fields for over 50 years. He leaves behind cherished family members, his children, Gary Herlocker (Nadia), Dr. Elizabeth Goodman and Dr. Timothy Bagley; plus his grandchildren, Savanna Parrott, Tristan and Jaiden Bagley; and a great-grandchild, Leyna Parrott; as well as a brother, Joe Bagley (Paula); niece, Molly Bagley; and nephew, Lee Roudybush. He is also survived by his loving partner, Orveta Wright. The family was blessed to enjoy John's encouragement, comfort, generosity for those he loved, a passion for gardening, cooking and traveling, as well as an unquenched thirst for education. John made, kept, and loved many dear friends to the end. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, February 9, at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 4408 W Central, Wichita, KS. Please come casual and prepared to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019