Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Finn. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Finn, John C. 93, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born on March 29, 1926 in Carroll, NE. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marge; parents, Matt and Mary Finn; brothers, Leo, Gene, and Dean; sister, Ellen Lantaff; and granddaughter, Hiedi Finn. Survived by his children, Bob (Kay), Judy Sullivan (Ed), Jeanne Munsell (Bruce), JoAnne, Don (Cathie), Joyce Bartosewcz (Bart); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Betty Budler; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a devoted and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a successful entrepreneur who invested in many people and businesses throughout his life, but primarily was known as the owner of Finn Distributing Company. John and Marge enjoyed traveling extensively, however his greatest joy was family gatherings, with Christmas being his favorite. John and Marge were charter members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was on the board of numerous charitable and religious organizations including Newman University, Wichita Children's Home, Serra Club, and Foster Grandparents. He was an accomplished golfer who had 9 hole-in-ones and was extremely proud that he shot his age every year starting at age 69 until his passing. He was a long-time member of Crestview Country Club where he developed many friendships through his love of playing golf and cards. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N Stratford, Wichita, KS. Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, and Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019. Memorials have been established with Wichita Children's Home, Guadalupe Clinic, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Funeral services arranged by Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes online at:

Finn, John C. 93, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born on March 29, 1926 in Carroll, NE. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marge; parents, Matt and Mary Finn; brothers, Leo, Gene, and Dean; sister, Ellen Lantaff; and granddaughter, Hiedi Finn. Survived by his children, Bob (Kay), Judy Sullivan (Ed), Jeanne Munsell (Bruce), JoAnne, Don (Cathie), Joyce Bartosewcz (Bart); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Betty Budler; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a devoted and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a successful entrepreneur who invested in many people and businesses throughout his life, but primarily was known as the owner of Finn Distributing Company. John and Marge enjoyed traveling extensively, however his greatest joy was family gatherings, with Christmas being his favorite. John and Marge were charter members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was on the board of numerous charitable and religious organizations including Newman University, Wichita Children's Home, Serra Club, and Foster Grandparents. He was an accomplished golfer who had 9 hole-in-ones and was extremely proud that he shot his age every year starting at age 69 until his passing. He was a long-time member of Crestview Country Club where he developed many friendships through his love of playing golf and cards. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N Stratford, Wichita, KS. Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, and Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019. Memorials have been established with Wichita Children's Home, Guadalupe Clinic, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Funeral services arranged by Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close