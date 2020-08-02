Frye, John C. Born April 13, 1934, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. John was the Director of Starkey Inc., for 30 years and was also the Social Service Director for the Salvation Army. He was dedicated to serving his community, which he did through volunteering for the American Red Cross and spent 10 years on the Wichita School Board. He is survived by his wife, Roberta of Wichita; 5 children; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. The service will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Starkey, Inc, 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com
