1/1
John C. Frye
1934 - 2020
Frye, John C. Born April 13, 1934, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. John was the Director of Starkey Inc., for 30 years and was also the Social Service Director for the Salvation Army. He was dedicated to serving his community, which he did through volunteering for the American Red Cross and spent 10 years on the Wichita School Board. He is survived by his wife, Roberta of Wichita; 5 children; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. The service will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Starkey, Inc, 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
