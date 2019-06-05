Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Bevelhymer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bevelhymer, John Charles also known as "J.C." or "Lucky", 77, passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born in Wichita, on September 13, 1941, to Eddith (Ham) and Howard Bevelhymer. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Billy Jackson, and granddaughter Una Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children Bikki Bevelhymer and husband, Conor Donnelly; and Carrie Baker; grandchildren Paulien Donnelly, Molly Donnelly, Brody Baker, Rowdy Baker, and Anna Baker; nieces Lynn Jackson, Terri Cowley and husband, Jeff; and Connie Clark and husband, Craig Bakel; and their families. He worked in the family business, Delivery Service Co., and then was employed by Roadway until his retirement. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and a good meal. Services were held on May 29, 2019, at Old Mission Mortuary. Donations may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism WildTrust.

Bevelhymer, John Charles also known as "J.C." or "Lucky", 77, passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born in Wichita, on September 13, 1941, to Eddith (Ham) and Howard Bevelhymer. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Billy Jackson, and granddaughter Una Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children Bikki Bevelhymer and husband, Conor Donnelly; and Carrie Baker; grandchildren Paulien Donnelly, Molly Donnelly, Brody Baker, Rowdy Baker, and Anna Baker; nieces Lynn Jackson, Terri Cowley and husband, Jeff; and Connie Clark and husband, Craig Bakel; and their families. He worked in the family business, Delivery Service Co., and then was employed by Roadway until his retirement. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and a good meal. Services were held on May 29, 2019, at Old Mission Mortuary. Donations may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism WildTrust. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close