Bevelhymer, John Charles also known as "J.C." or "Lucky", 77, passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born in Wichita, on September 13, 1941, to Eddith (Ham) and Howard Bevelhymer. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Billy Jackson, and granddaughter Una Donnelly. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children Bikki Bevelhymer and husband, Conor Donnelly; and Carrie Baker; grandchildren Paulien Donnelly, Molly Donnelly, Brody Baker, Rowdy Baker, and Anna Baker; nieces Lynn Jackson, Terri Cowley and husband, Jeff; and Connie Clark and husband, Craig Bakel; and their families. He worked in the family business, Delivery Service Co., and then was employed by Roadway until his retirement. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and a good meal. Services were held on May 29, 2019, at Old Mission Mortuary. Donations may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism WildTrust.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019