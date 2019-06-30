Davies, John In loving memory we honor the passing John Charles Davies. Born May 1, 1935 Concordia, Kansas to Rowland and Isabell Davies. He succumbed to a long battle against Parkinson's on 23rdost June 2019 at 2:25 a.m. He is survived by his lovely wife Louise, his son Brad, his daughter Angela and their families which include: 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and brother Gary and wife. To honor his Legacy a Memorial Fund is being set up in his name for his fraternity at Emporia State University the Sigma Phi Epsilon which he was a past president during his college years. Proceeds are ask to be sent to: ESU Foundation, John Davies Memorial- Sig Ep Fraternity Scholarship.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019