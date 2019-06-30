Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Davies, John In loving memory we honor the passing John Charles Davies. Born May 1, 1935 Concordia, Kansas to Rowland and Isabell Davies. He succumbed to a long battle against Parkinson's on 23rdost June 2019 at 2:25 a.m. He is survived by his lovely wife Louise, his son Brad, his daughter Angela and their families which include: 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and brother Gary and wife. To honor his Legacy a Memorial Fund is being set up in his name for his fraternity at Emporia State University the Sigma Phi Epsilon which he was a past president during his college years. Proceeds are ask to be sent to: ESU Foundation, John Davies Memorial- Sig Ep Fraternity Scholarship.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019

