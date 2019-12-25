Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Larsen. View Sign Service Information Webb-Shinkle Mortuary 200 South Tracy Clearwater , KS 67026 (620)-584-2244 Send Flowers Notice

CLEARWATER-Larsen, John Charles age 65, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019, after a 4.5 year struggle with Chronic Myelomoncytic Leukemia and Dementia. He faced this challenge with amazing grace, good spirits, strength, and courage. John was the son of the late John and Phyllis (McKinney) Larsen. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout as well as fishing annually with his lifelong friends. He also enjoyed his work families at McGlynn's (32 yrs) and Clearwater CO-OP (8 yrs). John married the love of his life and best friend Vicki (Doll) Pike on June 19th, 1999. They enjoyed life to the fullest and embellished the phrase Live, Laugh, Love. Together they loved watching the sunsets on their yard swing as well as taking RV trips whether short or long. John is a current and active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church which included church council, property committee, singing in the choir with his wife and friends and dining out with friends. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thursday, Dec. 26th, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 2pm, Friday, Dec. 27th, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Haysville. Survivors: wife, Vicki; daughters, Michelle and Laura Larsen, both of Minneapolis, MN; step-children, Chad (Maranda) Pike, Nikki (Brian) Christiansen, all of Clearwater, Derek (Tara) Pike, of Blue Eye, MO; sisters, Laura Rae Larsen of Bloomington, MN, and Ann (Kent) Pitman of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Aubrey and Zane Gill, Carter, Owen, and Jack Pike, Brynna, Brylie, and Bryce Christiansen, Cooper and Mackenzie Pike. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 3850 W. 71st St. So., Haysville, KS 67060.

