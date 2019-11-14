Peterson, John Cole Age 21, passed away Sunday, November 10. Cole was preceded death by grandfather John Froome and Nana Sandra Peterson. He is survived by parents Emily and Jason Peterson, brother Caleb (Matilda) Peterson, grandmother Shirley Froome, grandfather Dennis Peterson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Cole was a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan and outdoorsman. Cole loved to snow ski and hike with his family. He graduated from Maize South High School in 2016 and was a student at WSU. A service celebrating Coles's life will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central Ave., Wichita Kansas. Memorials have been established with Wichita Children's Home, online or send to 7271 E. 37th St N., Wichita, Kansas 67226 and Shoes of Hope Initiative, with checks made payable to GracePoint Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019