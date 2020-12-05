John Crowe

January 4, 1951 - November 30, 2020

Rose Hill, Kansas - 69, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. John was born to John S. Crowe and Violet Irene (Norton) Crowe in Wichita, KS, on January 4, 1951. He was raised in Augusta, KS. John married Martha Brainard in Newton, KS on December 29, 1971. He graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, in 1973. John then attended Kansas State University and worked on his Master's Degree in Microbiology. In 1994, John earned a Master of Science in Education degree, and was a Special Education teacher until he retired in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, John S. and Violet Crowe; and sister, Vicki Burris. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha, Rose Hill; daughter, Cara (Dustin) Schlickau, Wichita; son, Brayden Crowe, Phoenix, AZ; brother, Larry Crowe, Wichita; nieces and nephews, Shauna (Rob) Dwyer, Kaithlyn Dwyer, Bryin Dwyer, all of Augusta, KS; and Jeremy Gurris, Havisu City, AZ. No services will be held at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store