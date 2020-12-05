1/1
John Crowe
1951 - 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - 69, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. John was born to John S. Crowe and Violet Irene (Norton) Crowe in Wichita, KS, on January 4, 1951. He was raised in Augusta, KS. John married Martha Brainard in Newton, KS on December 29, 1971. He graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, in 1973. John then attended Kansas State University and worked on his Master's Degree in Microbiology. In 1994, John earned a Master of Science in Education degree, and was a Special Education teacher until he retired in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, John S. and Violet Crowe; and sister, Vicki Burris. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha, Rose Hill; daughter, Cara (Dustin) Schlickau, Wichita; son, Brayden Crowe, Phoenix, AZ; brother, Larry Crowe, Wichita; nieces and nephews, Shauna (Rob) Dwyer, Kaithlyn Dwyer, Bryin Dwyer, all of Augusta, KS; and Jeremy Gurris, Havisu City, AZ. No services will be held at this time.


Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
D T
December 2, 2020
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was a very quiet, reserved man who loved his family with all his heart. May the days ahead be filled with wonderful memories, and may you be surrounded with the love of family and friends.
Cathy Crowell
Friend
