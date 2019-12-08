Cooper, John D. 74, of Wichita, formerly of Salina, retired from Coleman/Evcon/Johnson Controls/York, died Tuesday, Nov. 26 after a long battle with cancer. John served four years in the Navy as a Communications Technician during the Vietnam war. When his tour of duty came to an end, he and his wife, Sharon decided to go to Wichita. He loved his family and friends foremost, but he also loved bowling, golfing, boating and camping. The license plate on his truck is Weekend! John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon; his daughter, Annette Schreiber (Kevin); grandchildren, Danielle Janzing (Jarrod), Courtney Bushong, Nicole Schreiber, Rachel Schreiber, Kyle Schreiber; great-grandchildren, Beckham, Rowan and Harper; sister-in-law, Melanie Neff (Robert). Private family services have been held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019