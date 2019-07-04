Holzrichter, John D. John D. Holzrichter was born May 26, 1927 in Texas County, OK to John D. & Dollie (Jacobs) Holzrichter and died June 25, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Raymond (Jack) Holzrichter; his wife, Betty Jane Drake; his son, John W. Holzrichter and his wife. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara; 1 son, Michael (Elisia) Drake of Salem, OR; one daughter, Lisa (David) Meyer of Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Private services were conducted by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home at Hooker, OK Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Olive Warner Library of Hooker in care of Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Hooker, OK 73945
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 4, 2019