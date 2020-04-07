John D. "Jack" Rankin (1942 - 2020)
Rankin, John D. "Jack" 77, Retired MSGT of the United States Air Force, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. John was born to Thelma and Joseph Rankin on July 14, 1942 in St. Mary's Pennsylvania. John married Annabelle M. McCarthy on June 22, 1963 in Buffalo, NY. John lived all over the world as he worked for the United States Air Force and retired in Wichita, KS. He worked for Areoflex/IFR and retired from there many years later. John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annabelle M. Rankin; and their 6 children, John D. (Dora) Rankin Jr., Danny J. (Channy) Rankin, Shawn M. (Christine Pollard) Rankin, Kathleen Rankin (J. Scott) Hammond, Jennifer A. Rankin, Jason W. Rankin; along with 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Rankin of Buffalo New York. He is preceded in death by his 2 daughters, Cathy Rankin and Lynn Rankin; mother, Thelma Rankin; father, Joseph Rankin Sr.; and older brother, Joseph Rankin Jr. Service and Celebration of life will be announced and held in the near future. In lieu of flowers we ask for donation to Sedgwick County Human Society and/or Rivercross Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
