Talbott, John David 09/24/1946 - 09/28/2019 of Wichita, Ks. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who had as big a heart as they come. He will be missed by many. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Katharyn (Fife) Talbott, sisters Sue Talbott and Sally Fankhauser. Survived by wife Marilyn Talbott, daughter Chelle Talbott, brother Bruce Talbott, step-son Christopher Plummer, step-daughter Lynnette Kitt, 10 grandchildren 2 great-grandchildren and his niece and nephews.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019