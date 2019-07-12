John Downey

Downey, John 75, Retired Allstate Insurance Agent, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Willowbend Golf Club. John was an avid golfer and hunter who enjoyed life to its fullest. He was a fun and loving husband, dad, and grandpa. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elaine Downey. Survived by his wife, Sarah Downey; son, Jeff Downey of Rose Hill; daughters, Amy (Alan) Banta of Wichita, Sara (Bobby) Hellon of Shawnee, KS; step-daughter, Kari (Keith) Wallace of Lebo, KS; sisters, Dianne (Gary) Gunter, Marsha (Jim) Chester, both of Wichita, Terry (Brad) Reynolds of Sedgwick, KS; 9 grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Willowbend Junior Golf. Checks may be made payable to Sarah Downey and mailed to Sarah Downey c/o Willowbend Golf Club, 8001 E. Mulberry Dr., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 12, 2019
