AUGUSTA-Hammans, John Duane age 80, was born August 9, 1939, in De Ridder, LA, to John Milford and Ethel Louise Hammans. He died Monday, May 11, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Hammans. He is survived by his wife, Linda; stepchildren, Gail Teague (John Merck), of Augusta, Gay Lynn Strong (Bill), of Denver, Quenton Rumbaugh (Tonia), of White City; brother, Gail Hammans (Yvonne), of Hot Springs Village, AR; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a very special puppy, "Sheba". John graduated Douglass High School in 1957. In 1993, John married the love of his life, Linda Rumbaugh and moved to John's hometown of Douglass. After retiring they moved to Lead Hill, AR where they spent their "five year honeymoon". John contracted Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 2003, and as the illness progressed they moved to Augusta. In his later years, he became a resident of the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield. John loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He was devoted to his church family and a life long member of the Church of Christ. John was a US Army veteran and a 44 year member of the American Legion. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm, Sunday, May 17, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, May 18, at the Augusta Church of Christ. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook Page. Burial will follow at the Douglass Cemetery. A memorial has been established with the Augusta Church of Christ, 3500 Ohio Street, Augusta, KS 67010. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.