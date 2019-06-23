Crider, John E. age 71, died Friday June 21, 2019 in the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, AR. The son of William Crider and Opal DeWitt Crider, he was born on September 22, 1947 in Chicago, Ill. John married Andrette Savute on June 12, 1992 in Wichita, Ks. He was an Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. John retired, after 35 years with Met Life in 2005. The Criders utilized Houston Grand Angels on multiple occasions for transport by plane or car to and from the MD Anderson Cancer Hospital during his 11 year battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife Andrette Crider in Jay, two daughters Destiny Crider and Mary and her husband Tom Schultz, four brothers Doug, Jerry, Jimmy and Harry, a sister Doris. He is the proud papa of two granddaughters Olivia and Victoria. The funeral will be at 10 am on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel in Grove, Ok with Debbie Olive officiating. Donations in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Houston Ground Angels, 1306 Brair Bayou Dr., Houston, TX 77077-2002

