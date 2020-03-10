CONWAY SPRINGS-Kitch, John E. 63, Spirit AeroSystems employee, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation with family present 5-7 pm, Thursday March 12, 2020 and Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, both at the United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. He was born June 9, 1956 to Donald and Joyce (Smith) Kitch and was a 1974 graduate from Flint Hills High School. He married Sara Russell on November 7, 1987. She survives. Also survived by son John of Merriam; daughter Laura (Dace) Mercer of St. John; mother Joyce of Conway Springs; brother Jim (Sondra) of Quinter. Memorials to Kansas Bowhunters Association or Conway Springs Middle School K-8 Library. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020