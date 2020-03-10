John E. Kitch

Guest Book
  • "Ive known and worked with Big John for many years @..."
    - Bob Martin
  • "John will be sorely missed by all. He was a great man with..."
    - Bill
  • "Sara and family. So deeply sorry for your loss. Please know..."
    - Marlene Barkley
  • "So very sorry to hear about John, What a great guy, He will..."
    - Vince Epp
  • "the world lost one of the most wonderful person i have ever..."
    - Wayne Schulte
Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Notice
Send Flowers

CONWAY SPRINGS-Kitch, John E. 63, Spirit AeroSystems employee, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation with family present 5-7 pm, Thursday March 12, 2020 and Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, both at the United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. He was born June 9, 1956 to Donald and Joyce (Smith) Kitch and was a 1974 graduate from Flint Hills High School. He married Sara Russell on November 7, 1987. She survives. Also survived by son John of Merriam; daughter Laura (Dace) Mercer of St. John; mother Joyce of Conway Springs; brother Jim (Sondra) of Quinter. Memorials to Kansas Bowhunters Association or Conway Springs Middle School K-8 Library. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.