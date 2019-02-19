HAYSVILLE-Miller, John E. age 94, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation, Thurs, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Services, 10am, Fri, at First Baptist Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Everett and Alma (Rodreick) Miller; siblings, Edith Jones, Harold Miller, Glenn Miller, June Russell, Orville Miller; great-grandson, James Gray. Survived by wife Delores; children, John (Rosemary) Miller of Southaven, MS, Jim (Barbara) Miller of Salina, Steve Miller of Florida, Sherry (Larry) Cunningham of Wichita, Pat Hysom of Newton; step-children, Greg Crenshaw of Ketchum, OK, Cynthia Crenshaw of Haysville; siblings, Edward Miller of Haysville, Virginia Denton of Sun City West, AZ; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial: First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Miller.
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019