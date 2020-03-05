John Ed Redwine (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ed Redwine.
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Andover, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

ANDOVER-Redwine, John Ed 80, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. John was born in Tahoka, TX on January 17, 1940, to the late Donnie (Fulford) and F. E. Redwine, Jr. He was a technical writer at Cessna for many years. On August 1, 1959, he married Donna (McCormick) Redwine in Francesville, IN. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: daughter, Jo Knox and husband Greg of Andover, KS; son, John R. Redwine of San Angelo, TX; granddaughters, Ashley Brown (Carl) and Rebecca Knox (Roger Rodriguez); great-granddaughter, Bella Brown. Memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.