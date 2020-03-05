ANDOVER-Redwine, John Ed 80, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. John was born in Tahoka, TX on January 17, 1940, to the late Donnie (Fulford) and F. E. Redwine, Jr. He was a technical writer at Cessna for many years. On August 1, 1959, he married Donna (McCormick) Redwine in Francesville, IN. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: daughter, Jo Knox and husband Greg of Andover, KS; son, John R. Redwine of San Angelo, TX; granddaughters, Ashley Brown (Carl) and Rebecca Knox (Roger Rodriguez); great-granddaughter, Bella Brown. Memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020