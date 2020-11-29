John Edward Curfman
January 21, 1946 - November 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - John Edward Curfman, 74, husband, father, grandfather, pontificator, and occasional rapscallion, died unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1946 to Lawrence E. Curfman, Jr. and Margaret B. Curfman in Wichita, KS. He attended Hyde Elementary School, Robinson Junior High School, Kapaun High School, and East High School, graduating in 1964. He graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio in 1968 with a major in history, and from Wichita State University in 1970 with a Master of Business Administration degree. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1969 to 1975. He founded and operated various small businesses throughout his life, and as a volunteer, served as treasurer of the Ninnescah Sailing Association and Music Theatre for Young People. He had a steady and abiding love for live theater, and was an enthusiastic volleyball and trivia player (not at the same time), though over time his skills at each were inversely proportional. Known for his dry humor, no joke was too inappropriate to tell in front of a child. He opened his home and his life to others, and was always one to welcome in strays. However, his primary joy in life was always his children. Every single game, meet, performance or tournament, no matter the distance, saw him cheering in attendance.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawrence and Margaret Curfman; his brother, Lawrence "Larry" Curfman III; and his beloved daughter, Julie Anna Curfman. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen M. Curfman; his son David A. Curfman (Chelsea), of Arvada, CO; his daughter Jennifer L. Curfman (Stephen Marler), of Wichita; the mother of his children, Joan K. Curfman, of Boynton Beach, FL; his sister Elizabeth Ann Koch, of Willits, CA; stepdaughters Katherine Dunne, of Kansas City, and Maggie Dunne, of Wichita; and grandchildren Anna, Lucas, Liliana and Hugo.
The family will be holding a graveside ceremony in lieu of a full funeral service (thanks, 2020), with a public memorial service to occur sometime when the world is a little less awful. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Curfman Memorial Scholarship at Pittsburg State University, PO Box 4005, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
