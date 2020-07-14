1/
John Ezra Dorsett III
NEWTON-Dorsett III, John Ezra passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis from the Coronavirus. He was 79 years old. John was the second son of three boys born to John E, Jr. and Dorothy (Smith) Dorsett. His dad was a ranch hand for Guin Liggett Ranch in the Flint Hills. After moving to Derby, where John graduated in 1959, he was helping with harvest in Douglass where he met the love of his life Patsy McNown and they were married 59 years. John retired from USD 259 School Service Center in 2000 after 38 years. The family made their home in Newton in 2003. John enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends for many years. He loved being on the Walnut River with his fishing buddies John is survived by his wife, Pat; three sons, John E. IV (Lynnette), Patrick, and Thomas (Kris), three grandsons, John E. V, Maxwell, Chance, step grandson Ryan Hladik (Meredith) and step great-grandson Nolan Hladik, and also a "special son" Richard (Jennifer) Snodgrass. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Cherri (Patrick) Dorsett; brothers, Clarence and Richard. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Eureka, Kansas. The family suggest memorials to Salem United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
