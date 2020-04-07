Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Klassen. View Sign Service Information Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton 215 N. Main Newton , KS 67114 (316)-283-2525 Send Flowers Notice

Klassen, John F. 90, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor. He was born August 21, 1929 in Newton, Kansas to Abram and Emily (Steinle) Klassen. John was baptized and joined the First Mennonite Church in Newton and now attends the First Church of the Mennonite Brethren in Wichita. He was a graduate of the Newton High School, attended Bethel College and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Accounting. John married Eileen Jones on August 26, 1949 in Newton and she survives of the home. God gave John and Eileen four wonderful children. John worked for KG&E in Newton and Wichita for 40 years. He began in the storeroom in Newton and retired as assistant treasurer in Wichita 1990. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and playing golf. Vacations with family in Colorado were a special time for John. John is survived by his wife Eileen of Wichita; son: John Michael (Sharon) of Melissa, TX, daughter: Cindy (Don) Yauk of Wichita, KS, son Richard of Wichita, KS and son Steven (Marguerite) of St. Joseph, MO. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and one sister Joan (John) Pjesky of Halstead, KS. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton with Pastor Brent Warkentin presiding. Memorials in John's name may be made to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or in care of Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas.

