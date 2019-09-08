Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Farrell Beardslee Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ROSE HILL-Beardslee, John Farrell Jr. died peacefully in the home he built. He died on September 1, 2019 due to advanced aggressive Stage IV melanoma cancer. He was 74 years young at his passing. John was a handsome devil with his dark curly hair, bright red beard and a twinkle in his eye. He was young at heart and had a wicked sense of humor. John was the kind of man who would help any and all with whatever was needed regardless of the task. John is much loved and admired by not only his family, but a host of friends across the country. The world was definitely a better place with him in it and we will all feel our loss. John was born on August 26, 1945 to John F. Beardslee Sr. and Barbara Nan Beardslee. He attended South High School where he was admittedly not the best of students. John was a track and field athlete, holding the school record for the low hurdles and mile relay for many years. He graduated in 1963. After high school, John married his high school sweetheart, next door neighbor and love of his life, Sharon K. Beardslee (Lawrence). They remain married to this day 55.5 years later. John then joined the United States Army and was a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne from 1963-1966. Between 1965 and 1970, John and Sharon had three children: Rebecca Lynn, Johanna Sue and Lisa Jeannette Beardslee. Shortly after his time in military service, John went to work for Sperry Avionics (Honeywell). He worked for this company for nearly 40 years. During his life, John had numerous and varied hobbies ranging from silversmithing to wood working to collecting ALL the things (and we mean ALL the things) to driving his bright yellow truck, but his real passions were fishing, bow hunting and skeet shooting. John committed to his outdoor endeavors whenever possible and often did so with his brothers, Bob and Tom Beardslee, who were also his best friends. John was not an ordinary outdoorsman. He was exceptional and excelled in all disciplines. John won numerous awards for his outdoors skills. As a skeet shooter, he shot in the AA/AAA classes winning numerous state record holding awards in Kansas and Oklahoma as well as zone and world level awards including a world champion skeet shooting award for the five man team. John is survived by his wife of 55.5 years, Sharon K. Beardslee of Rose Hill, Kansas as well as his daughters: Rebecca L. Reese (Dale) of Macon, GA; Johanna Tucker (Stephen) of Conyers, GA; and Lisa Goodman (Joel) of Wichita Kansas. He has 9 grandchildren: Sidney Hyde (Elijah) of Nashville, TN; Deborah Beardslee of Wichita, KS; Erich Dobler of Wichita, KS; Nikol Pacacha (Jeremy) of Nixa, MO; Randy Swan of Chicago, IL; Krysten Goodman of Iola, KS; Robert Goodman, Wichita, KS; Cameron Tucker of Conyers, GA; and Alexis Reese of Macon, GA. John also has 7 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and nephews; and 7 great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert A. Beardslee (Raye Lea) of Wichita, KS and Thomas Beardslee (Debra) of Andover, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents, John F. Beardslee Sr. and Barbara N. Beardslee as well as one niece, Kelly N. Beardslee. Pursuant to the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services. A memorial has been established in John's name with the Youth Division of the OKCGC. Address for donations is as follows: John F. Beardslee Jr. Memorial Fund OKCGC Youth Division, P. O. Box 32043, Edmond, Oklahoma 73003.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019

