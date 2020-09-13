1/1
Wichita, Kansas - Fisher, John Clay, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born to William LeRoy and Elsie (Devore) Fisher on May 25, 1929 in Valley Center, KS. He met his wife, Alice Snook, at Fishbacks restaurant/gas station where she was a waitress and he was a gas station attendant. They married on February 18, 1950. He was a supervisor in the Tool and Die Department for the Coleman Company for 42 years. After retiring he drove cars for Don Hattan Chevrolet for several years. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, water skiing, bowling, and dancing in his younger years. He helped a friend build the boat they used for skiing in Grand Lake. He and Alice bowled in the Coleman Company League and won several first place trophies. They had a big garden and shared the produce with family and friends. He was always ready to help family, loved being with them and enjoyed watching grandchildren and great grandchildren play soccer. He was a "fixer" - he did his own plumbing, electric, auto repair, etc. He was a member of Riverlawn Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, friend and TayTay (granddad). He is loved much and will be greatly missed but he is with God, his wife, family and friends in heaven. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, and sister, Winifred Froman. John is survived by his two children, Maxine Kay Adsit (William) and Brent John Fisher (Tonya); grandchildren, Will Adsit (Katy), Angela Adsit-Myers (T.J.), John Isaac Fisher, Isaiah Fisher, Anna Fisher, and Israel Fisher; great-grandchildren, Caden Myers, Alasdair Adsit, Macamey Myers, Aoife Adsit, and Fiona Adsit; niece, Vicki Bloom (Lamont); great niece, Rachel Livengood (Willie); sister-in-law, Sharon Snook; friends in their Friendship Harbor Class and other members of Riverlawn Christian Church; and many other friends. A memorial service will take place at a later time to be determined. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riverlawn Christian Church, 5243 N Meridian, Wichita KS 67204. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
