John Francis Navrat
1958 - 2020
July 12, 1958 - October 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - John Francis Navrat, age 62, son of Joan (Klenda) Navrat and the late Leonard Francis Navrat, died on October 2, 2020 after a decades long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born on July 12, 1958 in Marion, KS, John loved the family farm, harvesting and plowing fields as a teen, and enjoying the surroundings of his father's homestead well into his adulthood. Growing up in Wichita the eldest of 5 children, John had creative talents directing and producing movies with neighborhood friends and family. He played the clarinet and guitar in his youth and was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan. John also loved cats and classic rock 'n' roll. He was a graduate of East High School and attended Wichita State University.
John was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Leonard Francis Navrat of Wichita; and his grandparents, Mike and Helen (Ptacek) Navrat of Marion, KS and Dr. Harry and Frances (Trampota) Klenda of Wichita.
Survivors include his mother, Joan (Klenda) Navrat of Wichita; brothers, David (Nancy) Navrat of Manhattan, KS and Tom Navrat of Andover, KS; sisters, Julie (Robert) Lingenfelter of Plainview, NE, Susan Stopford of Fayetteville, GA. He also has 18 nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will honor John's life in a private ceremony.
On behalf of John's mother and siblings, we wish to thank the dedicated staff at Victoria Falls Skilled Nursing Home in Andover, along with the professional care team at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice for the attentive and loving care they provided to our dear John. Two memorials have been established in John's name: Victoria Falls Skilled Nursing Home, 224 E. Central Ave., Andover, KS 67002; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. Our deepest thanks for your support of these organizations that were so critical to the care and wellbeing of John.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
