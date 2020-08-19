Sanburn, John G. Age 58, Corporate Operations Manager for Berry Companies, passed away August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alicia; children, Emma, Claire and Johnny Sanburn; mother, Marjorie Sanburn; siblings, Sandi (Arnie) Arnaldi, Terri (Chuck) Perkins, Michael (Debra) Sanburn, Jack (Sarah) Sanburn, Kathy (Jeff) Henning; sister-in-law, Jackie Sanburn; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd D. Sanburn and brothers, Dave Sanburn and Steve Sanburn. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 20, 2020 with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday August 21, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the children's college education fund. Donations can be made to the John Sanburn Memorial Fund at any Legacy Bank location or mailed to Legacy Bank, 3711 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. To sign a guest book for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.