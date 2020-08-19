1/1
John G. Sanburn
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Sanburn, John G. Age 58, Corporate Operations Manager for Berry Companies, passed away August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alicia; children, Emma, Claire and Johnny Sanburn; mother, Marjorie Sanburn; siblings, Sandi (Arnie) Arnaldi, Terri (Chuck) Perkins, Michael (Debra) Sanburn, Jack (Sarah) Sanburn, Kathy (Jeff) Henning; sister-in-law, Jackie Sanburn; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd D. Sanburn and brothers, Dave Sanburn and Steve Sanburn. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 20, 2020 with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday August 21, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the children's college education fund. Donations can be made to the John Sanburn Memorial Fund at any Legacy Bank location or mailed to Legacy Bank, 3711 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205. To sign a guest book for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
My prayers and thoughts go out to the family. My God hold you all close during this very sad and difficult time. Love
Mary Cassity
Sister
August 18, 2020
Your family is in my prayers. I worked with John at Dillons and we had a lot of good times back then.
Kevin Wilson
Friend
August 18, 2020
Maurice (Mo) , Mary, and Teddy are so sad over your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Cabin Host at Fall River.
Maurice Lee
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Many prayers to Sanburn Family.
Steve & Jennifer Becker
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will be keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. I am a friend of Jackie's.
Sharon Nightingale
Friend
August 18, 2020
Prayers coming for comfort and acceptance for the family. I was a classmate of Johns’ at All Saints. May he Rest In Peace.
Kathy Ridder Reed
Friend
August 18, 2020
Tied for #1, best uncle ever, forever. I will love you and miss you always. I’ll make sure Shnannabelle & Maddie Pants never go long without M&M’s. We will never let your memory fade a drop. I love you so much Uncle Johnny Boy! ❤❤❤
Alli Wilson
Family
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sanburn family in these tough times. We will miss him greatly.
Bobcat Company
Coworker
August 18, 2020
I would like to send my deepest sympathy and prayers to the family. I worked with John for quite a few years at Dillon's.
Kevin Ewing
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
