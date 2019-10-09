Guest Book View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

McCune, John Guy 87, Retired Insurance Salesman, Financial Planner, and long-time Wichita resident, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Service will be held at a later date. John was born September 13, 1932 in Kaw City, OK to Guy Edward and Faye (Pugh) McCune. He graduated from Kaw City High School in 1950, where he was a tennis champion, before attending Oklahoma State University and Wichita University. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with an Engineering Degree from Wichita University in 1959. John started his career with Boeing & Cessna Aircraft. He then moved to Mutual of New York (MONY). During his career he received the following professional degrees: CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant), and CFP (Chartered Financial Planner). John was also a member of the MONY Million Dollar Round Table for 28 consecutive years. In 1996, he was awarded MONY Man of the Year. Through his profession he helped a multitude of people attain their goals and he developed deep and lasting friendships with many people that continue to this day. John was involved in numerous community organizations and philanthropic associations throughout his life. He was a strong supporter of Wichita State University with a great love for WSU Basketball. He was a member of the WSU Foundation Board and funded a scholarship for Health related fields. John was a prominent and long-time member of Hillside Christian Church. He was an instrument rated single engine plane pilot, and upland game bird hunter who trained his own dogs, and a golfer with 2 holes in one (only one of them witnessed). John was a world-wide traveler, visiting all seven continents. John enjoyed water sports, specifically boating and water-skiing, and was an avid reader, reading mostly historical and mystery books. John was an extremely generous man and was devoted to his family. Barbara was the love and light of his life and he was very devoted to her. His family will all remember the family times, especially the 4th of July reunions at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. Full-well knowing he is in a better place, he will be deeply and greatly missed. Preceded in death by his parents; son, James "Jim" R. McCune; brother, Phillip "Phil" F. McCune; grandson, Chad McCune. Survived by his wife, Barbara Jeane McCune; daughters, Deborah "Debbie" McCune of Andover, Diana L (Bret) Ingalls of Franklin, TN; son, J. Michael (Kathy) McCune of Marshalltown, IA; grandchildren, Jeremy S. (Jessica) McCune, Megan E. (Tom Shonosky) McCune, Kelsey B. (Jonathon Valente) McCune, Kaitlyn C. McCune, Matthew I. McCune, Joshua A. Schrantz, Trevor A. Ledbetter, Nicole A. Ledbetter, Abbi A. Ledbetter, Samuel C. Ingalls, Jack A. Ingalls, Breana J. Ingalls; great-grandchild, Cheyenne R. McCune; brother, Donald J. (Pat) McCune; sister-in-law, Patty McCune. Memorials have been established with: Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260; Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

