John H. Roe Jr.
GODDARD-Roe, John H. Jr. 91. U.S. Air Force, retired Lear Jet mechanic, passed away July 12, 2020, Joining his wife Phyllis C. (Clancy) Roe, son, John W. Roe, parents, Lavinnia and John Sr. and sister Mary Jane Schmidt. He will be greatly missed by his surviving daughters; Nancy A. Davis, of Ely Minn., Mary C. Hay of Goddard, KS, Susan Adams, Goddard, and Kathy Roe of Wichita, KS, along with his grandkids, Crystal J. May, Jamie A. Daniels, Stephanie A. Mayfield, Clayton T. Adams, Veronica S. Tripp, Willian L. Tripp, Lindsey Sweet and thirteen great grandkids. A quiet man, he loved and enjoyed many things, he will always be remembered for his humor and kindness which were abundant. Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Goddard, KS, Rosary Service to be held July 15, 2020 7:00 P.M.,and Funeral Mass, July 16, 202 10: 00 A.M. both at The Church of the Holy Spirit , Goddard, KS. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Service
10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
