Zakas, John H. passed away August 10 at the age of 88. He graduated from college in Sioux City, Iowa after which he served in the Air Force as a technical sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he resided in Wichita where he managed clothing stores such as Henry's and Brooks Brothers. He also served as COO of multi-state nursing homes. He always wanted to be his own "boss", so he settled into his chosen career as a real estate developer in commercial and residential properties. As an avid animal lover, he and his wife rescued and saved many, many animals in their 44-year marriage. He was preceded in death by wife, Connie, and stepson, Linton. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sarah Campbell, nephew, Dillon Campbell, and good friend, David Clark. No services will be held. If you would like to make a memorial contribution it may be sent to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019