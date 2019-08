Zakas, John H. passed away August 10 at the age of 88. He graduated from college in Sioux City, Iowa after which he served in the Air Force as a technical sergeant during the Korean Conflict . After his military service he resided in Wichita where he managed clothing stores such as Henry's and Brooks Brothers. He also served as COO of multi-state nursing homes. He always wanted to be his own "boss", so he settled into his chosen career as a real estate developer in commercial and residential properties. As an avid animal lover, he and his wife rescued and saved many, many animals in their 44-year marriage. He was preceded in death by wife, Connie, and stepson, Linton. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sarah Campbell, nephew, Dillon Campbell, and good friend, David Clark. No services will be held. If you would like to make a memorial contribution it may be sent to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com