Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Marty" Hughes. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Hughes, John "Marty" was surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, when he passed away at the age of 71. Cherished husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and faithful servant of Christ, Marty was loved by so many. He was the third of seven children born to John and Freda Hughes on July 26, 1948. Marty was a dedicated accountant, recently retired from Sedgwick County Courthouse after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed his family and friends, especially all of the children, the outdoors and sports, and fixing things around the house. Marty relished making people laugh, especially himself, with his legendary stories and his witty sense of humor. Marty and Malinda would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this August. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Grabendike. Marty is survived by his wife, Malinda; five children, Karie Hughes, Sara (Tasha) Hughes, Renee (Adam) Batman, Reina (Chandler) Poore, and Rhyannon; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Hugo, Keira, Elliot, Gabriella and Roch; six siblings, Judy Angeron, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Jeannie (Joe) Woodburn, Jamie (Linda) Hughes, Shelley (Scott) Walker, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes to the family via

Hughes, John "Marty" was surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, when he passed away at the age of 71. Cherished husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and faithful servant of Christ, Marty was loved by so many. He was the third of seven children born to John and Freda Hughes on July 26, 1948. Marty was a dedicated accountant, recently retired from Sedgwick County Courthouse after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed his family and friends, especially all of the children, the outdoors and sports, and fixing things around the house. Marty relished making people laugh, especially himself, with his legendary stories and his witty sense of humor. Marty and Malinda would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this August. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Grabendike. Marty is survived by his wife, Malinda; five children, Karie Hughes, Sara (Tasha) Hughes, Renee (Adam) Batman, Reina (Chandler) Poore, and Rhyannon; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Hugo, Keira, Elliot, Gabriella and Roch; six siblings, Judy Angeron, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Jeannie (Joe) Woodburn, Jamie (Linda) Hughes, Shelley (Scott) Walker, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close