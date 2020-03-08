Hughes, John "Marty" was surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, when he passed away at the age of 71. Cherished husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and faithful servant of Christ, Marty was loved by so many. He was the third of seven children born to John and Freda Hughes on July 26, 1948. Marty was a dedicated accountant, recently retired from Sedgwick County Courthouse after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed his family and friends, especially all of the children, the outdoors and sports, and fixing things around the house. Marty relished making people laugh, especially himself, with his legendary stories and his witty sense of humor. Marty and Malinda would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this August. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Grabendike. Marty is survived by his wife, Malinda; five children, Karie Hughes, Sara (Tasha) Hughes, Renee (Adam) Batman, Reina (Chandler) Poore, and Rhyannon; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Hugo, Keira, Elliot, Gabriella and Roch; six siblings, Judy Angeron, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Jeannie (Joe) Woodburn, Jamie (Linda) Hughes, Shelley (Scott) Walker, and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020