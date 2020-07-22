John Hungate

Hungate, John 76, loving husband, father, and Papa, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Hungate. Survived by his wife, Julia Hungate; children, Todd (Dawn) Hungate of Kechi, KS, Tracy (Ed Davis) Hungate of Bel Aire, KS, Trent Hungate of Andover, KS; grandchildren, Colter Davis, Shelby Davis, Haley Hungate, Paige Hungate, Addison Hungate, Nathan Hungate, Hayes Hungate, Ben Hungate. Memorials have been established with: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 204, Wichita, KS, 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.