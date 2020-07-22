1/1
John Hungate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hungate, John 76, loving husband, father, and Papa, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Hungate. Survived by his wife, Julia Hungate; children, Todd (Dawn) Hungate of Kechi, KS, Tracy (Ed Davis) Hungate of Bel Aire, KS, Trent Hungate of Andover, KS; grandchildren, Colter Davis, Shelby Davis, Haley Hungate, Paige Hungate, Addison Hungate, Nathan Hungate, Hayes Hungate, Ben Hungate. Memorials have been established with: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 204, Wichita, KS, 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denny McGrady
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis McGrady
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved