John J. Bliss Jr.

HAYSVILLE-Bliss, John J. Jr. age 81, retired minister who answered God's calling by faithfully serving wherever God led, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation with family present, 6 to 8 p.m., Tues. Celebration of Life Service, 2 p.m., Wed, BOTH at West Haysville Baptist Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, John and Ada (Dorsey) Bliss; 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by wife, Sally; daughters, Dawn (George) Mathews, Deborah McCullough, Dana Bliss all of Haysville, Jonnye (Brad) Holding of St. Paul; 8 grandchildren; 26 3/4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; plus many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund as been set up to support churches where John served; John Bliss Memorial Fund, c/o Emprise Bank, 330 N. Main St, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
