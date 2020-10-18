John J. Hughes III
October 11, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - 89, retired Boeing Sales Manager, passed away October 11, 2020. Services at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, Leone and John Hughes II. Survivors: wife, Phyllis; children, Mark (Karen) Hughes of San Diego, CA and Kathy (Mark) Hammond of Derby; grandchildren, Robin (Erik) Fertner of Wichita and Alex Smith of San Diego, CA; great-grandsons, Leif and Viktor Fertner of Wichita. Memorials established with Meals On Wheels and The Lord's Diner. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.